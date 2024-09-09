Blue Edge Capital LLC Sells 425 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB)

Blue Edge Capital LLC lowered its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned 0.70% of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LEMB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.45. 105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,157. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $37.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.25.

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of sovereign debt denominated in issuers’ local currencies, with limits on country exposure. LEMB was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

