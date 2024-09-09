Blue Moon Group Holdings Limited (OTC:BLUMY) Announces $0.02 Dividend

Blue Moon Group Holdings Limited (OTC:BLUMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Monday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.
Blue Moon Group Stock Down 2.2 %
OTC:BLUMY opened at $1.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28. Blue Moon Group has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $1.35.
About Blue Moon Group
