Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) vs. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Critical Contrast

Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE – Get Free Report) and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta shares are held by institutional investors. 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Blue Ridge Real Estate alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Ridge Real Estate -15.00% -4.55% -4.16% Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 179.79% 17.11% 11.11%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Ridge Real Estate $11.29 million 1.81 $2.40 million N/A N/A Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta $236.66 million 94.44 $316.64 million $5.02 5.15

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Risk & Volatility

Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Blue Ridge Real Estate and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 0 0 2 0 3.00

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.62%. Given Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta is more favorable than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Summary

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta beats Blue Ridge Real Estate on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Ridge Real Estate

(Get Free Report)

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates in three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake, including Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment owns investment properties that are leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of signboards. The Land Resource Management segment engages in the purchase and sale of land; timbering operations; real estate development activities; and leasing of land and land improvements. As of October 31, 2023, the company owned 9,061 acres of land in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. Blue Ridge Real Estate Company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

(Get Free Report)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ridge Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ridge Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.