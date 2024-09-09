BMO Capital Markets Increases Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$44.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

H has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hydro One from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$42.25.

Shares of H opened at C$46.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.11, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.40. Hydro One has a one year low of C$32.79 and a one year high of C$46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.84.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.03 billion for the quarter. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hydro One will post 1.9427481 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.314 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.38%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

