Bondly (BONDLY) Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bondly (BONDLY) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Bondly has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Bondly coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bondly has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $39,897.27 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
Bondly Coin Profile
Bondly’s genesis date was August 27th, 2021. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bondly’s official website is forj.network.
Buying and Selling Bondly
