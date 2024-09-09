Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $4,200.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,497.00 to $3,976.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4,064.21.

Get Booking alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BKNG

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $3,731.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,773.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,699.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. Booking has a 52 week low of $2,733.04 and a 52 week high of $4,144.32.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $37.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking will post 177.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Booking by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.