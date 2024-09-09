Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Brightcove Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09. Brightcove has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $91.84 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $49.25 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brightcove will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Brightcove

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,581,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,031,199.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brightcove during the first quarter worth approximately $642,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Brightcove by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 75,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 35,360 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 225,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 135,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 89.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brightcove

(Get Free Report)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.