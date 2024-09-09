Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVGO. Barclays raised their target price on Broadcom from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom from $156.60 to $204.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Broadcom from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Broadcom from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $189.38.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $136.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.12. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $79.51 and a fifty-two week high of $185.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,690,000. Finally, Barings LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

