Brokerages Set Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) PT at $104.70

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.30.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $98.74 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $102.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.26. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $941,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,197,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,148,000 after buying an additional 42,075 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,874,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,795,000 after purchasing an additional 383,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,307,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,717,000 after purchasing an additional 892,494 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,787,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,734,000 after purchasing an additional 165,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,832,000 after purchasing an additional 186,562 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

