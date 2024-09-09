Brooklyn FI LLC Buys 11,135 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,290,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,829 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,978,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,938,000 after purchasing an additional 517,538 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,264,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $781,644,000 after purchasing an additional 186,369 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,104,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,844,000 after buying an additional 834,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,046,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,684,000 after buying an additional 173,611 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $108.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.11. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

