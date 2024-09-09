Brooklyn FI LLC Has $3.76 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Brooklyn FI LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,793 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.5% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 43,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM opened at $37.42 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day moving average of $37.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.