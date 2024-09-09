Brooklyn FI LLC Has $5.77 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,432 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 2.3% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.86. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $40.89.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

