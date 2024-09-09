Brooklyn FI LLC Makes New $314,000 Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,066,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407,258 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,648,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892,110 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,590,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,673 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,612,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,892,000 after purchasing an additional 70,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepc LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 3,508,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,093 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
VCIT stock opened at $83.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.69 and its 200 day moving average is $80.35. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $83.70.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
