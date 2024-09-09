BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BRP from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. CIBC lowered their target price on BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.40.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $62.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.01. BRP has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $79.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of BRP by 539.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,105,000 after buying an additional 471,986 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in BRP during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,142,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,666,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of BRP by 61.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,076,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,850,000 after purchasing an additional 408,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of BRP by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,072,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,656,000 after purchasing an additional 335,715 shares during the period.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

