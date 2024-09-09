BRP (TSE:DOO) Downgraded to “Neutral” at CIBC

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$92.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$100.00. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank downgraded BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$103.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from C$116.00 to C$110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BRP from C$108.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$96.69.

Get BRP alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BRP

BRP Stock Down 4.9 %

TSE:DOO traded down C$4.18 on Monday, reaching C$81.12. 330,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,601. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$92.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$91.38. BRP has a 12 month low of C$77.42 and a 12 month high of C$108.01.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.31. BRP had a return on equity of 94.59% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.85 billion. Equities analysts predict that BRP will post 8.3681507 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.