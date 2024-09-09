BRP (TSE:DOO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.31, reports. The firm had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.85 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 94.59% and a net margin of 5.83%.

BRP Price Performance

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$85.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.35. BRP has a 12-month low of C$77.42 and a 12-month high of C$109.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$92.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$91.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.33.

BRP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$90.00 price objective on BRP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on BRP from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BRP from C$110.00 to C$108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$106.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$101.92.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

