BRP (TSE:DOO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.31, reports. The firm had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.85 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 94.59% and a net margin of 5.83%.
BRP Price Performance
Shares of DOO stock opened at C$85.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.35. BRP has a 12-month low of C$77.42 and a 12-month high of C$109.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$92.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$91.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.33.
BRP Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.28%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About BRP
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.
