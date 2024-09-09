C3.ai (NYSE:AI) PT Lowered to $23.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of C3.ai from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reduced their price target on C3.ai from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on C3.ai from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded C3.ai from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.70.

C3.ai Stock Up 0.9 %

C3.ai stock opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.81. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $38.30.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $87.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.94 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a negative net margin of 93.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at C3.ai

In other C3.ai news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $82,817.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,668.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 34.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 2,547.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 896,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,273,000 after buying an additional 862,811 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after acquiring an additional 66,701 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

