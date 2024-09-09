Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 7,221 Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.51% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 180,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 73,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 12,661 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 10,798 shares during the period. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PID opened at $19.35 on Monday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.46. The firm has a market cap of $889.52 million, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

