Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.47% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ PKW opened at $107.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.23. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $84.19 and a 12-month high of $112.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

