Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,680 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNR. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,947,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,444,000 after buying an additional 3,805,671 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 971,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,046,000 after purchasing an additional 556,401 shares during the period. Nepc LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,095,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,082,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,395,000 after purchasing an additional 108,175 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $53.48 on Monday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.68 and a fifty-two week high of $60.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.68.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

