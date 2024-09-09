Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $23.75 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $23,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $11,205,000. Finally, W Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 126,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $88.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.53 and a 12 month high of $97.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.78.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

