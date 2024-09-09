Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $8.35 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,289 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up 1.1% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $8,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDF. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 94,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $694,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $35.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $37.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.46.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

