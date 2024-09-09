Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDA opened at $56.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.92. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

