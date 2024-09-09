Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,911,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,507,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,896,000 after purchasing an additional 640,151 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,720,000. Peninsula Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $23,817,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,916,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $47.48 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.85.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.