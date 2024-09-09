Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 4,066 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 827.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $82.64 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $89.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.95.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.