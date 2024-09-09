Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CLMT. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

CLMT opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average is $15.61. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.57 and a beta of 1.92.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

