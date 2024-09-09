Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES)

Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 40 ($0.53) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 255.56% from the company’s current price.

Invinity Energy Systems Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of IES traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 11.25 ($0.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,489,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Invinity Energy Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 52 ($0.68). The stock has a market cap of £49.56 million, a PE ratio of -86.54 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 21.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 22.62.

Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

