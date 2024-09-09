Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES)

Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 40 ($0.53) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 255.56% from the company’s current price.
Invinity Energy Systems Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of IES traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 11.25 ($0.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,489,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Invinity Energy Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 52 ($0.68). The stock has a market cap of £49.56 million, a PE ratio of -86.54 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 21.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 22.62.
Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invinity Energy Systems
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- What is a support level?
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Invinity Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invinity Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.