Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Position Cut by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC trimmed its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises about 1.4% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 110.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNI opened at $115.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.24 and its 200-day moving average is $122.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.614 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $146.25 to $130.67 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.35.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

