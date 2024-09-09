Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $885.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LLY. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.76.

LLY traded up $2.29 on Monday, reaching $905.00. 970,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050,702. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $516.57 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $860.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.72, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $895.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $828.57.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $882.47, for a total value of $13,256,464.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,778,788 shares in the company, valued at $86,286,847,046.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 661,900 shares of company stock valued at $604,721,602 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1,819.1% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,916,000. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,896,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

