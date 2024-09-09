Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORIC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.72. 164,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,218. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The company has a market cap of $685.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.12.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ORIC Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

