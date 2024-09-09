Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Target Price to $9.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CXM. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CXM

Sprinklr Trading Down 1.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

CXM opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $17.14.

In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $126,196.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 395,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,962 shares of company stock valued at $148,000. Insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $866,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. 272 Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,352,000. Solel Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 3,692,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,726 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.