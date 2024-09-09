Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 75,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $10,629,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,733,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,772,699,325.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Carvana alerts:

On Friday, August 30th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.16, for a total transaction of $14,916,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total value of $15,569,000.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 9,186 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.95, for a total value of $1,441,742.70.

On Friday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 37,500 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $5,123,625.00.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.44. 2,698,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,158,254. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $159.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.29. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.23 and a beta of 3.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVNA

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,727,000 after buying an additional 2,112,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Carvana by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,648,000 after purchasing an additional 655,603 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth $67,686,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth about $63,767,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 581,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,888,000 after acquiring an additional 323,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.