Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 75,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $10,629,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,733,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,772,699,325.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 30th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.16, for a total transaction of $14,916,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total value of $15,569,000.00.
- On Monday, August 26th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 9,186 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.95, for a total value of $1,441,742.70.
- On Friday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 37,500 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $5,123,625.00.
Carvana Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CVNA traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.44. 2,698,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,158,254. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $159.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.29. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.23 and a beta of 3.43.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Carvana
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,727,000 after buying an additional 2,112,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Carvana by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,648,000 after purchasing an additional 655,603 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth $67,686,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth about $63,767,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 581,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,888,000 after acquiring an additional 323,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
