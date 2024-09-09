Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CARV opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Carver Bancorp has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.21 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%.
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
