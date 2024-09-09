Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CARV opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Carver Bancorp has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.21 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carver Bancorp stock. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Carver Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CARV Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Calton & Associates Inc. owned 0.45% of Carver Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.