Casper (CSPR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.77 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. Over the last week, Casper has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $138.15 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,887,710,196 coins and its circulating supply is 12,285,273,460 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,885,537,235 with 12,283,202,074 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01133789 USD and is up 2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $3,176,617.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

