Celestica (TSE:CLS) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$58.86 and last traded at C$58.86. 22,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 622,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$55.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on Celestica from C$55.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Celestica Stock Up 4.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$72.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.26.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.18. Celestica had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of C$3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.09 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 4.9888971 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celestica

In other Celestica news, Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla sold 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.51, for a total transaction of C$1,048,187.00. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

