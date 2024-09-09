Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Holdings Raised by AIGH Capital Management LLC

AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,036,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,270 shares during the quarter. Cellectar Biosciences makes up 2.4% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Cellectar Biosciences worth $7,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 335.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 146.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 708,191 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $3,817,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 693,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 414,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $2.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.97. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $4.45.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.

