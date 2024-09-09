Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CELH. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.64.

CELH stock opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.85. Celsius has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 94.75%. The business had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the second quarter valued at about $2,827,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the second quarter valued at about $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 189.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 122,011 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 269.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 41.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

