Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) vs. RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Critical Review

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Centerspace has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RLJ Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Centerspace and RLJ Lodging Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerspace 0 3 3 0 2.50 RLJ Lodging Trust 1 3 4 0 2.38

Valuation and Earnings

Centerspace presently has a consensus price target of $72.29, indicating a potential downside of 2.59%. RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus price target of $12.69, indicating a potential upside of 39.73%. Given RLJ Lodging Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RLJ Lodging Trust is more favorable than Centerspace.

This table compares Centerspace and RLJ Lodging Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerspace $258.19 million 4.29 $41.97 million ($0.80) -92.76 RLJ Lodging Trust $1.33 billion 1.06 $76.40 million $0.28 32.43

RLJ Lodging Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Centerspace. Centerspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RLJ Lodging Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Centerspace and RLJ Lodging Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerspace -2.16% -0.67% -0.29% RLJ Lodging Trust 4.93% 3.34% 1.35%

Dividends

Centerspace pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. RLJ Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Centerspace pays out -375.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RLJ Lodging Trust pays out 142.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.0% of Centerspace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Centerspace shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RLJ Lodging Trust beats Centerspace on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centerspace



Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for the fourth consecutive year in 2023 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

About RLJ Lodging Trust



RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

