Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.96

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.96 and last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 42993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Certara from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

Certara Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Certara had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $93.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Certara’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Certara by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Certara by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Certara by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 635,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after acquiring an additional 28,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

