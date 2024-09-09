Chapman Investment Management LLC Has $774,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Chapman Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.6% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in Chevron by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845,037 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,902,007,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,103,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,540,135,000 after acquiring an additional 654,482 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,009,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,525,380,000 after purchasing an additional 495,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,622,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,330,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,171 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $138.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.26. The company has a market cap of $253.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $137.87 and a twelve month high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

