ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target Cut to $2.50

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of ChargePoint to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.39.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ChargePoint

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.13. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $6.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76. The firm has a market cap of $554.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.70.

In related news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 27,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $38,810.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,331,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 27,722 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $38,810.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,331,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $65,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 438,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,099 shares of company stock valued at $137,498 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in ChargePoint by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.