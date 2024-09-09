Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,900.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186,198 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,260.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,132,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $196,241,000 after buying an additional 3,060,498 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,988.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,996,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,730,000 after buying an additional 2,923,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,732,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,942,665,000 after acquiring an additional 25,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,947.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,633,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,625 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $53.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

