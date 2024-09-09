Choreo LLC Acquires 119,737 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,026,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,737 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 5.4% of Choreo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $323,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,810,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 326.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 192,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,777,000 after acquiring an additional 147,382 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $169.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.72. The stock has a market cap of $120.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $172.98.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

