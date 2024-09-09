Choreo LLC Acquires 7,150 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 569,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned about 1.31% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $30,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USRT. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,596,000 after purchasing an additional 568,833 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Tennessee bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $61,055,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 715,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,305,000 after buying an additional 50,814 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 527,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,274,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 522,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,107,000 after acquiring an additional 62,145 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of USRT opened at $60.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.21 and a 200-day moving average of $54.01. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $61.03.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

