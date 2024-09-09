Choreo LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Choreo LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $22,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,447,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,914,000 after buying an additional 2,437,349 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $197,057,000. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 122.8% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,069,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,368,000 after acquiring an additional 589,319 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $139,514,000. Finally, Mason & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $103,422,000.

Shares of VV opened at $247.72 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $187.49 and a 52-week high of $259.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

