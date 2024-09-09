Choreo LLC Buys 11,837 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Choreo LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.8% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,017,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 115,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,861,000 after acquiring an additional 19,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $201.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $185.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.52. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $205.95.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

