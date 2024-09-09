Choreo LLC Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 99.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,892 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.79.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $175.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $177.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,043.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.