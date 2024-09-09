Choreo LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,110 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 332.8% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,614 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 287,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,856,000 after purchasing an additional 60,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 576.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $82.41 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $84.57. The company has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.24.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.