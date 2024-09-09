Choreo LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $7,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VT. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 2,629,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,523,000 after acquiring an additional 670,164 shares in the last quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 2,302,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,088 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,144,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,581,000 after purchasing an additional 165,474 shares in the last quarter. Madrone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Madrone Advisors LLC now owns 2,074,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,244,000 after buying an additional 534,143 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 1,620,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,758,000 after buying an additional 354,491 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $112.88 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $117.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.40. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.