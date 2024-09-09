Choreo LLC Has $7.03 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth $3,013,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 18,192 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 518.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after buying an additional 39,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Marriott International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,092,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.44.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.0 %

MAR stock opened at $227.56 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.75 and a 1-year high of $260.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.80. The firm has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Further Reading

